'Arguably one of the best defenders in the world' - Harry Maguire makes bold statement about his heading ability & claims Man Utd CAN challenge for title next season

Life as a United player is not for the faint-hearted, a reality Maguire knows better than most. Reflecting on his time at the club and the players who have struggled to adapt to the expectations of the Theatre of Dreams, the centre-back suggested that the weight of the jersey is too much for many to handle. He noted: "I see a lot of players come into this club and, quite frankly, it’s just too big for them. The eyes on, the scrutiny, the analysis. Every goal that goes in, it’s someone’s fault."

Maguire’s own journey has been marked by extreme highs and lows, including losing the captaincy under Erik ten Hag and facing heavy abuse on social media. When asked if the pressure he endured would have broken other professionals, he was candid in his response. "Yeah, probably. There’ll be a lot who want to maybe just close the book and just go elsewhere and restart their career," he admitted. "It’s probably broken them a little bit earlier."



