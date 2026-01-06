Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man Utd return is ON! Former manager becomes 'leading contender' to replace Ruben Amorim as caretaker boss

Per The Athletic, Solskjaer has become a 'leading contender' to take the vacant post at Old Trafford. United parted ways with Amorim on Monday and have since engaged in talks with potential caretakers. Solskjaer is one option being considered, along with his fellow former team-mate Ruud van Nistelrooy, who took interim charge before Amorim joined the club in 2024 after Erik ten Had was fired. Solskjaer still lives in Cheshire, and would be more than willing to step into the breach if asked. He may see a route back to a full-time role, having previously been appointed initially as an interim, before becoming head coach.

Reflecting on his time at the club in November, Solskjaer said: "I felt privileged to be the manager of Manchester United, but of course it's not the same as playing. As a player, you just do your job. Suddenly now you're the manager, you're the face of everyone. You think about all these supporters, players, everything surrounding Manchester United.

"But that pressure is a privilege because I was allowed to do that and I was allowed to deal with it in my way. And that was having great staff around us, an environment in and around the club that was very positive. But in the end, it doesn't matter if you enjoy coming to work every day, training sessions... you need results and we unfortunately had a very bad six-week spell and that's too long at a club like Manchester United and they made a change, which is fine."

