Taha Majni has said an emotional goodbye to Union Touarga in a message posted on Instagram. "After 5 wonderful years, the time has come for me to begin a new and important chapter in my life," he wrote.

He added: "I thank the club for its trust in me, for the opportunities it gave me, and for all the memories that helped me grow, both on and off the pitch. I also extend my thanks to my coaches for their advice, their patience and their trust, which helped me grow as a player and as a person."

Turning to his dressing-room bond, he went on: "Many thanks to my team-mates and friends. We shared unforgettable moments, and some of you became like brothers to me."

Gratitude ran through the rest of his message. "I leave feeling a great deal of gratitude, pride and beautiful memories. Thank you to everyone who believed in me and to those who continue to keep the club's spirit alive every day," he stressed.









He signed off in style: "Thank you for everything, Ittihad Tanger. I will always be proud to have worn these colours. A new page opens, but the story continues. Forever grateful."