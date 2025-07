This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Off to Man Utd? Javi Guerra rejects Valencia's contract offer amid interest from Premier League and Serie A J. Guerra Valencia Transfers Manchester United LaLiga AC Milan Javi Guerra has turned down Valencia’s contract extension amid Manchester United's interest in the highly-rated Spanish midfielder. Guerra turns down Valencia renewal offer

Valencia set asking price of €27 million

United and Milan interested in the player Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below