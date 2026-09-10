Oaktree want a satellite club for Inter: three options, investment of 25/40 million

It feels like an age since investment fund Oaktree lent €275 million to the Zhang family, who were struggling to manage Inter's finances in the post-Covid period, and effectively stepped into football for the first time. At the time, they said they had no intention of becoming owners running a club. As the years have passed, though, the American fund seem to have acquired a taste for it.

Now, according to Gazzetta dello Sport and Corriere dello Sport, they are even considering expanding their investment portfolio. The plan is to add another "satellite" club alongside Inter.



