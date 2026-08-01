NWSL reportedly planning earliest-ever season start in 2027 to accommodate World Cup

In April, the NWSL Board of Governors agreed to retain the league’s spring-to-fall calendar through 2030. The reported adjustment would keep that broader framework intact while moving the start of the 2027 campaign forward by roughly a month.

The NWSL has never opened a season this early. Under the proposed schedule, clubs would report for preseason in January before kicking off on Feb. 11. The league would then pause for the World Cup, which runs from June 24 through July 25, before returning to complete the season and stage the playoffs and championship in November.



