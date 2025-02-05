NWSLGetty Images
Tom Hindle

NWSL reaches settlement in abuse case; To establish $5 million fund for players affected

NWSL

The women's soccer league has allocated a $5 million fund for players who experienced sexual and emotional abuse reaching back as far as 2021

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Fund worth millions to be paid out to NWSL players as part of long-running suit
  • Misconduct allegations forced mass resignations in the league in 2021
  • NWSLPA credited its players for 'refusing to be silenced'
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱

Next Match