NWSL reaches settlement in abuse case; To establish $5 million fund for players affected
The women's soccer league has allocated a $5 million fund for players who experienced sexual and emotional abuse reaching back as far as 2021
- Fund worth millions to be paid out to NWSL players as part of long-running suit
- Misconduct allegations forced mass resignations in the league in 2021
- NWSLPA credited its players for 'refusing to be silenced'