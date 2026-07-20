NWSL Power Rankings: Lindsey Heaps and Sam Kerr shine as Spirit impress and Gotham make a statement at Citi Field

The National Women's Soccer League landscape shifted in a big way over the weekend, with the race for the Shield and a playoff spot tightening. The Washington Spirit emerged as the league's new frontrunner after a 2-1 road win over Boston Legacy FC, jumping into first place and passing the San Diego Wave for the top spot.

The San Diego Wave played the Kansas City Current to a 2-2 draw, earning only one point and dropping into third place in the league standings.

Gotham FC had a historic week, becoming the first women's professional sports team to play at the iconic Citi Field in Queens, New York. To make the occasion even more memorable, Australian international and one of the world's best strikers Sam Kerr stepped onto the pitch for Gotham for the first time since her return to the league. Gotham beat the Spirit 1-0 on Wednesday in the Queens Classic and then earned three more points to finish the week by defeating Seattle Reign 3-2 on Saturday.

More stars made their NWSL return over the weekend, with Denver Summit welcoming Lindsey Heaps to the field for the first time all season. Heaps signed with the Summit, one of the NWSL's expansion teams this year, but only recently made her mark in Denver because she was finishing her duties overseas with Olympique Lyonnais. On Saturday, she made her debut for the Summit and helped the team come from behind to defeat the Portland Thorns 2-1.

As Matchweek 13 came to a close, one theme was unmistakable: Anything can happen. With the standings continuing to tighten and momentum shifting from week to week, it's tough to predict who will come away with the Shield.

With Kerr and Heaps officially back in the NWSL, GOAL ranks all 16 teams...