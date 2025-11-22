Trinity RodmanGetty Images
NWSL Championship: The case for how Trinity Rodman, Tara McKeown and Gift Monday can beat Gotham FC

With everything on the line, here's how the Spirit can top the Gotham FC for the 2025 NWSL Championship.

San Jose, Calif. - For the second year in a row, the Washington Spirit are headed to the NWSL Championship. Their journey to the final this year has been a bit different, with several setbacks, staffing changes, transfers, and more. Yet, the Spirit have made one thing clear, they're not about to repeat history in the finals. Last year, the Spirit fell to the Orlando Pride in the Championship 1-0. This year, they finished second overall in the league standings, and just last wee,k they punched their ticket to the finals after a 2-0 win over the Portland Thorns at Audi Field. 

So, how will the Spirit do against a Cinderella-run team like Gotham? Let's break it down.

    No. 1: The Gift of Monday

    Nigerian international Gift Monday has been the secret weapon to the Spirit's success this season. Monday has a team-best seven goals this season, and one of her most important goals came in the semifinals against Portland. 

    In just the 27th minute of play in the semis, Monday slotted home the game's first goal to push the Spirit ahead 1-0. It was the connection between Rosemonde Kouassi to Monday that truly set the tone for the match. 

    This is Monday's first year in the league, and she's now heading to her first final. She's known for her cheeky goals and celebrations, and mentioned Lo'eau LaBonta at media day as being her inspiration for goal celebrations. 

    Monday has been a natural fit for the Spirit's frontline, gelling naturally with Kouassi, Brittany Ratcliffe, Trinity Rodman, and, of course, the crafty midfielders like Croix Bethune, Leicy Santos, and Hal Hershfelt. Finding Monday hasn't been hard for any of her teammates, as she naturally finds space and has a nose for the goal.

    No. 2: Defensive prowess

    Tara McKeown took home the 2025 NWSL Defender of the Year award, being instrumental in leading the Spirit's backline all season. She had a total of 140 clearances, 55 interceptions, and 44 blocks so far. She's also been in this position before, being a critical defender during the playoffs last year, too. 

    McKeown's chemistry with the rest of her backline is obvious and one of the reasons they are going to be challenging to break down. Aubrey Kingsbury has been the tried and true keeper for the Spirit, and her calm presence keeps the entire team organized and in line. English international defender Esme Morgan has been a threat both on the attack and in the back, showcasing the versatility on the team. An important factor of this Spirit squad is the way they play defense all over the field. The defense truly starts with the attacking group, who put endless pressure on the ball and set the tone. 

    Hershfelt is bullish in the midfield and won't let anyone through unscathed.

    From top to bottom, the Spirit have made their case as a shutdown team and even with the star power up top, the pride is in the defense and will be crucial as they look to take home the 2025 NWSL Championship.

    No. 3: Cohesive grit

    The Washington Spirit finished second in the NWSL in goals scored (45) and first in shots on target (146) - numbers that reflect their all-in approach. If they need a goal, they’ll claw their way to one. If they need to protect their own box, they defend with a body-on-the-line mentality.

    During Media Day, nearly every Spirit player echoed the same ethos: “connected,” “family,” “team.” When one steps, another follows. The way they talk about each other is rooted in genuine admiration and respect. Great teams are built on that foundation, and the Spirit have found the balance between veteran leadership - like Andi Sullivan’s steady influence - and the new energy brought by players such as Gift Monday.

    Against Gotham FC, the Spirit will need to win individual battles without drifting from what’s worked all season. As Paige Metayer Hershfelt told GOAL on Media Day, preparing for a championship game “means not going away from what you’ve been doing - because it’s worked.”

    A win on Saturday would give Washington just their second NWSL Championship, and their first since 2021.

    Looking ahead

    The Spirit will face Gotham FC on Saturday, November 22 at 5pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.