GOAL gives you the details to follow Masandawana's Caf Champions League trip to Mauritania to face Nouadhibou on Saturday.

Mamelodi Sundowns resume their Caf Champions League Group A campaign by clashing with Naouadhibout at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya

The Brazilians are bidding to maintain their lead in this group and qualify for the next stage with some games to spare as they have done in previous seasons.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between the Mauritanians and Sundowns, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.