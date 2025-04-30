'Not on any planet is it the equivalent' - Ange Postecoglou rejects Man Utd comparison and hits out at critics for trying to 'diminish' Tottenham's Europa League run
Ange Postecoglou has slammed critics for trying to "diminish" Tottenham's Europa League run as they try & qualify for next season's Champions League.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Tottenham into Europa League last four
- Postecoglou rejects Man Utd comparison
- Slams those "diminishing" their run