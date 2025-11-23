Getty Images Sport
'Not in my head to think about elimination' - Inter Miami's Javier Mascherano insists Lionel Messi's Herons are 'well-prepared' to avoid playoffs disappointment against FC Cincinnati
- Getty Images Sport
Mascherano shuts out any talk of elimination
The Argentine coach emphasized the mindset inside the locker room, insisting that his squad arrives at this stage in its best form of the season.
“It’s not in my head to think about elimination,” he said. Mascherano highlighted the strong atmosphere within the team and the sense that everything is lining up for a high-quality performance. “We’re very well-prepared for the match.”
- Getty Images Sport
Cincinnati’s challenge—and Miami’s belief
Mascherano acknowledged the difficulty of visiting a Cincinnati side that has been dominant at home and finished the regular season level on points with Miami. Even so, he praised his players for earning the right to be in this semifinal.
“It’s a very important match… we go with a lot of belief and ready to do everything possible to reach the Conference Final next week," he said.
- Getty Images Sport
Messi, De Paul and the injury concern
Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul returned from international duty fresh, having trained with the team all week.
“They were already training with us on Monday. That’s been a big advantage for us,” said Mascherano.
The only uncertainty is defender Ian Fray, who suffered a knock against Jamaica. The staff will wait until matchday to decide on his availability.
- Getty Images Sport
Suárez’s role and the value of the collective
When asked whether Luis Suárez might return to the starting lineup after his suspension, Mascherano offered no definitive answer but strongly hinted the striker would play a significant role.
“We’ve played 55 matches this season… and we’ve won most of them with Luis on the field,” he said, adding that singling out one player would be disrespectful to Suárez’s career. He emphasized that Miami’s long season has relied on contributions throughout the squad: “The team needs everyone to keep moving forward.”
Advertisement