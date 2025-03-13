'They're not funding Wayne Rooney or Gary Neville's petrol' - Former Man Utd defender rips into Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS for cutting funding for ex-players' funerals and those 'struggling to live'
Gary Neville has called out Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS for removing funding for ex-Manchester United players as part of brutal cost-cutting measures.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Man Utd are continuing to cut costs
- Neville unhappy with INEOS decisions
- Urges club to support former players