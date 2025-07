This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images 'Not for sale' - Getafe president gives defiant response after Liverpool owners FSG plan takeover to expand club network Liverpool Getafe Premier League LaLiga Getafe's president has ruled out selling the club to Fenway Sports Group, the conglomerate that owns Liverpool, and says he wants to remain in charge. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below FSG linked with Getafe takeover

Want to expand club network

Spanish team's president rules out sale Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Club Friendlies PNE LIV Match preview