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Mohamed Mansi
Translated by

Not Cucurella: expected surprises in Spain's squad bode well for the Real Madrid star

Spain
UEFA Nations League A
Barcelona
Real Madrid
L. de la Fuente
D. Huijsen
M. Cucurella
Spain

Llorente's retirement and Boro's injury open the door for new call-ups

Coach Luis de la Fuente is preparing to announce the Spain squad that will contest four matches in the UEFA Nations League.

Sport report that a few surprises are on the way when the Matadors name their squad for the upcoming international break.

De la Fuente will build around his world champions, but circumstances are forcing him to freshen things up.

Goalkeeping brings no changes. Unai Simon, David Raya and Joan Garcia are the three chosen, unless a problem flares up with the Barcelona goalkeeper's knee, in which case Remiro would return. A fourth call-up remains possible, just as it did in the previous window ahead of the World Cup.

The defensive line is another story. Marcos Llorente's retirement and doubts over Pedro Porro's muscular problems have thrown open a fresh set of possibilities.

Eric Garcia stands out to fill the right-back slot, a role Marc Pubill can also cover.

Ivan Fresneda, the Sporting Lisbon player, is on the verge of a Spain call-up. Oscar Mingueza remains an option, and Juan Iglesias of Sevilla keeps delivering striking performances, though his chances look more limited.

Cubarsi and Laporte stay the primary pairing at the heart of the defence, with Eric Garcia and Pubill as versatile options. Dean Huijsen could come into the reckoning after a strong start at Real Madrid.

Kike Salas stands out among the potential debutants. The other Sevilla man has made a strong start to the season, alongside Como's Jacobo Ramon.

Expect changes at right-back and in the centre. The two left-backs, Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Grimaldo, cannot be touched.

You can discuss the topics and news in more depth on the Kooora forums

  • FBL-WC-2026-MATCH93-POR-ESPAFP

    Fermín López returns and doubts over Gavi

    The only likely change in midfield is the return of Fermin Lopez in place of Gavi, who misses the first match at Wembley through suspension. He has also lost his starting place at Barcelona following the injury he sustained at the start of La Liga against Elche.

    De la Fuente rates Gavi highly, though, so he can't be ruled out under any circumstances.

    Up front, there's a vacant seat compared with the World Cup winners' squad. It concerns the third striker.

    Mikel Oyarzabal and Ferran Torres are assured of their places. The question mark hangs over the role Borja Iglesias occupied, a player who began the season with problems in his soleus muscle and has featured only rarely.

    Behind them, the young players are pushing hard for an opportunity. Sergio Camello, Roberto, Espi and Gonzalo all number among the candidates to join the list of forwards.

    Only 23 players can be registered in the group-stage squad lists of the UEFA Nations League, compared with 26 in the final round. Even so, expect the squad to be expanded, given that 4 matches will be played and some rotation between the players is needed.

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    Does the list include 10 Barcelona players?

    At Barcelona level, the Catalan club will form the backbone of the national team, with Joan Garcia, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Pedri, Dani Olmo, Rodri and Lamine Yamal all guaranteed a place in the squad.

    Gavi and Fermin Lopez could join them, along with Xavi Espart. In the best-case scenario, that would put 10 Barcelona players in the Spain squad.

    Spain kick off their UEFA Nations League campaign against England in London on 26 September. Croatia visit Seville on the 29th, before a trip to Oviedo to face the Czech Republic on 3 October. They close out the window against Croatia in Split on the 6th of next month.

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