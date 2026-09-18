Coach Luis de la Fuente is preparing to announce the Spain squad that will contest four matches in the UEFA Nations League.

Sport report that a few surprises are on the way when the Matadors name their squad for the upcoming international break.

De la Fuente will build around his world champions, but circumstances are forcing him to freshen things up.

Goalkeeping brings no changes. Unai Simon, David Raya and Joan Garcia are the three chosen, unless a problem flares up with the Barcelona goalkeeper's knee, in which case Remiro would return. A fourth call-up remains possible, just as it did in the previous window ahead of the World Cup.

The defensive line is another story. Marcos Llorente's retirement and doubts over Pedro Porro's muscular problems have thrown open a fresh set of possibilities.

Eric Garcia stands out to fill the right-back slot, a role Marc Pubill can also cover.

Ivan Fresneda, the Sporting Lisbon player, is on the verge of a Spain call-up. Oscar Mingueza remains an option, and Juan Iglesias of Sevilla keeps delivering striking performances, though his chances look more limited.

Cubarsi and Laporte stay the primary pairing at the heart of the defence, with Eric Garcia and Pubill as versatile options. Dean Huijsen could come into the reckoning after a strong start at Real Madrid.

Kike Salas stands out among the potential debutants. The other Sevilla man has made a strong start to the season, alongside Como's Jacobo Ramon.

Expect changes at right-back and in the centre. The two left-backs, Marc Cucurella and Alejandro Grimaldo, cannot be touched.

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