This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty ‘Not a bomb’ - Barcelona star Dani Olmo’s agent speaks out after police investigate scary attack on home in Zagreb that left his dog injured D. Olmo Barcelona LaLiga Dani Olmo's agent Andy Bara has opened up for the first time about a scary incident that took place at his home in Zagreb. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Olmo's agent's house attacked in Zagreb

Explosives thrown into his garden

Andy Bara manages Olmo and Morata Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Next Match Champions League BEN BAR Match preview