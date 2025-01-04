This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty/GOAL 'It's a crime!' - Noisy neighbour complaints threaten Real Madrid's concert plans as residents rage after Taylor Swift gig shook homes and woke children following €1.2bn stadium renovation Real Madrid LaLiga Real Madrid are fighting to save their plans to make the Bernabeu a leading venue for major events other than world class football. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Real Madd dealing with noise complaints

Bernabeu music programme on hold

A blow to monetising refurbished stadium Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱