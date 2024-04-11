Max Cleworth WrexhamGetty
Chris Burton

No Paul Mullin! Wrexham star gets ‘stick’ for goal celebration – with Max Cleworth keeping promotion champagne on ice for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamLeague TwoMax Cleworth

Max Cleworth is no Paul Mullin in the goal scoring stakes and admits to taking “stick” for his celebration after netting a rare effort for Wrexham.

  • Defender grabbed crucial goal vs Colchester
  • First senior effort since December 2021
  • Keeping Dragons on course for top-three finish

