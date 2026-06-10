No dream homecoming for Thomas Muller? Bayern legend casts doubt on returning as director or president after retirement

Since ending his 25-year association with Bayern to join Vancouver Whitecaps on a free transfer in August 2025, speculation regarding Muller returning to the club in an executive capacity has been relentless.

The 36-year-old climbed the ranks from the youth academy in 2000 all the way to the first team, leading many supporters to assume he will eventually transition into a prominent boardroom role. However, speaking in a recent interview with BILD, the forward firmly pumped the brakes on these soaring expectations. While presenting himself as a brand ambassador, Muller made it abundantly clear that stepping straight into the boardroom is not on his immediate agenda.