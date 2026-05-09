"No doubt about it": Lionel Messi names the best player of the new generation

At the event, Messi reflected on his glory years at Barça, when the team, especially under Pep Guardiola, engaged in many legendary Clásicos with Real Madrid. Alongside Real star Cristiano Ronaldo, Messi competed for titles and the status of world's best player.

"It was a great sporting rivalry. We fought for everything, as a team and individually too. So people were always comparing us. But our relationship was always good and respectful," Messi said.

"We didn't cross paths much outside of matches and award ceremonies, but when we did, we got on well," he added, referring to CR7.