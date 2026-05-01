No chance of staying? FC Bayern loanee reportedly aiming for a permanent move

Ibrahimovic rose through FC Bayern's youth setup yet never broke into the first team, spending three consecutive loan spells away from Munich. A solid campaign with Frosinone Calcio preceded a frustrating stint at Lazio Rome, where he managed only two brief outings last term.

This term, however, he has become a regular starter for Heidenheim and has already netted three times. On Saturday at 3:30 pm CET, he will return to the Allianz Arena to face his former employers.

Although clear underdogs, victory is almost obligatory: Heidenheim sit bottom of the Bundesliga with three matchdays left, four points adrift of FC St. Pauli in the relegation play-off spot.