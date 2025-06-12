No Barcelona, Liverpool or the champions of Africa, Asia and CONCACAF - so will the Club World Cup really crown the best team on the planet?

This summer's tournament in the United States has generated a lot of debate - not least because of its qualification criteria

In April of this year, FIFA president Gianni Infantino took to the podium at the Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena and hailed the truly global nature of the 2025 Club World Cup.

He pointed out that the expanded tournament, which gets under way in Miami on Saturday, will bring together 32 clubs from 20 nations across all six continental federations, and that "their players come from 86 countries". However, Infantino also claimed that the Club World Cup would, "for the first time in history", determine the best team in the world.

Is that really the case, though? Is the expanded Club World Cup really bringing together the strongest sides in the game today? Because it feels as if there are several notable absentees - and not just from Europe...