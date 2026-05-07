'Went in the shower & cried for 10 minutes' - Ex-Bayern Munich star who won Champions League with Bavarian giants announces retirement at just 30 years old

Sule leaves the game after a career that included major success with Bayern and a prominent role for BVB. Since joining Dortmund from Bayern in 2022, the defender has made 109 appearances for the club. During that time he became a regular presence in the squad and developed a strong connection with the club and its supporters.

"What I experienced in my first year, when we almost won the league – the evening at the hotel, the walk to the stadium. What I felt then, I’d only ever felt once before, before my first professional match – the nervousness, the excitement," he explained. "That was one of the most intense moments I’ve ever had, before the Mainz game. I don’t know if I’ll ever get to feel that way again in my life – with that adrenaline.

"When I look back on my four years in Dortmund, there were so many moments I really enjoyed. The banter in the dressing room, the stadium – we’re talking about 80,000 people here. The fans always gave me a warm welcome. I’m going to miss that time very much. How at home I felt here. On my first day, I noticed what the people in Dortmund are like: open, warm, honest. I felt a huge connection with that. My children go to nursery here. It’s really hard for us to leave."