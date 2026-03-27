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Nike England kits GFXGOAL
Krishan Davis

Nike's new England home & away kits capture the mood of a nation as the clock ticks down to the 2026 World Cup

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Could 2026 finally, FINALLY be England’s year?! Nike have got us believing after dropping the Three Lions’ home and away kits with the World Cup fast approaching. Harnessing the power of the national team at a major tournament, they have captured the mood of a country that is crying out for a unifying moment. Bring on June.

This summer will mark 60 long years since England’s one and only triumph at a major tournament, and as another golden generation nears its peak, this is another golden opportunity to end the years of hurt.

A squad that blends experienced heads such as Harry Kane and Declan Rice with young ballers like Cole Palmer and Kobbie Mainoo has inspired a quiet optimism - a belief that something seismic could be coming that would change the fortunes of the country as a whole.

Nike have tapped into that sentiment with their new home and away kits for the Three Lions and accompanying promotional campaign. The sportswear giant has captured the mood of the moment, as they celebrate English heritage, culture and identity in the build up to the World Cup. This summer, it has to be a case of ‘Guts 2 Glory’ for England.

Shop England World Cup kits at NikeBuy now 

  • England 2026 World Cup Home KitNike

    ‘Familiar yet newly assertive’

    In their own words, there is something unerringly “familiar” about Nike’s new England home kit, with their designers clearly diving into the archives for inspiration for a kit that is unmistakably retro-infused and simultaneously ready for the modern era.

    If you go through the back catalogue of England strips, the 2026 edition is undoubtedly most similar to the iconic Umbro shirt from 2000 - a clean look with a crew neck and red accents. Further back still, there are definitely echoes of the 1988 shirt, too.

    The modern take features a subtle all-over Three Lions motif, with striking red numbering, trim and detail on the collar and cuffs. The focus is the heritage of English football, which Nike have undeniably tapped into with a shirt that feels like an amalgamation of everything that came before.

    “The home kit feels familiar yet newly assertive,” Nike say, “honouring history while signalling England’s reawakening on the global stage.”

    Shop England World Cup kits at NikeBuy now 

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  • England away kitNike

    Bold in red

    Just like the home kit, the away has the potential to become iconic if England can make good on their promise under Thomas Tuchel and have a memorable tournament in North America this summer.

    The Three Lions have gone back to red away shirts for the first time since 2022, which will be paired with classy navy shorts that nod to the dark blue accents of the top.

    The strip carries that same Three Lions iconography as the home, while the crest and Nike ‘Swoosh’ are centralised on the chest. This time, the shirt numbers and names are in white in a retro-inspired typeface.

    “The away kit marks a historic shift in England’s visual identity, pairing a red top with navy shorts,” Nike say. “This bold combination signals a future‑facing England, willing to challenge convention while remaining rooted in tradition.”

  • England WC 26 Home kitNike

    The technical stuff

    Of course, both strips are complete with all the modern tech you might expect. Nike’s Aero-FIT performance cooling technology is certain to come up clutch in the blistering heat of summer in the United States, Canada and Mexico, providing more than twice the airflow of traditional fabrics through open and closed mesh zones that help to create space for the skin.

    What’s more, the kits are made from 100% recycled textile waste, a remarkable feat made possible through an advanced chemical process with an end product that is as good as virgin material.

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  • ‘Guts 2 Glory’

    Of course, no Nike x England kit drop would be complete without a slick promotional campaign to get everyone fired up for the tournament to come, and both the supplier and the federation have delivered on that front.

    Nike’s video features young baller and social media sensation Chance Campbell, locked in an intense chat with a friend about what it will take for England to go all the way while sitting on the iconic Wembley arch. “It takes guts, glory, determination,” he says. “I’m telling you, this time’s gonna be different.”

    After he’s hyped up his mate, Chance asks Cole Palmer if he’s in as they look out over the London skyline. “I’ve got you boss,” the Chelsea talisman responds.

    England’s own video goes just as hard, with a collaboration between renowned DJ Fred Again and The Streets’ Mike Skinner providing the backdrop. The euphoric clip celebrates England and its idiosyncrasies, “from corner shops to Sunday roasts”, focusing on the “hope” the beautiful game brings in a time of deep political and social uncertainty. “Can the Jules Rimet come home again? To England, to this green and pleasant land,” the spoken word poem ends.

  • England WC 26 away kitNike

    Inspiring hope beyond the pitch

    Once again, Nike have gauged the national mood and the unifying power of a major tournament, with the country’s football team inspiring optimism when we need it most.

    Times are tough, but - in the words of Skinner - “the beautiful game brings hope” and can be a vehicle for positive change. If the World Cup finally does come home this summer after six long decades, these shirts will be etched into the national memory, just like the famous red shirts of 1966.

    These are more than just football kits - they are statements of national pride that will bring people together at a time where we could hardly be more fractured, celebrating the heritage, culture and identity that define the country.

    Shop England World Cup kits at NikeBuy now 

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