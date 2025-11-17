Nigeria head coach accuses DR Congo staff of 'doing voodoo' during fiery penalty shootout that ended Super Eagles' World Cup hopes

Chelle was appointed as Nigeria’s national team coach in January 2025. He has failed to lead them to another major tournament. Instead, DR Congo head into the play-offs, where they will be joined by New Caledonia, Bolivia, an Asian nation, and two from the CONCACAF zone - with two qualification spots up for grabs. DR Congo are looking to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when the country was called Zaire.

It is a case of back to the drawing board for Nigeria, with captain William Troost-Ekong claiming that they can build towards a brighter future. He said: ‘We are devastated. I am proud of the boys, they gave everything, not just today, but over the past 10 months. There are plenty of positives to take away. The future of this team is promising… but today is a very difficult day.”

Obvious questions have been asked of whether Chelle remains the right option to take the Super Eagles forward. He is, however, adamant that he is the best man for the job. Responding to inevitable sack speculation, he said: “I think you'd have to talk to the NFF and the commissioner because, actually, I did well. I worked and I will work. I tried to be at my best. We gave our best. The players, the coaching officials and everyone. So, if anything happens, I won't be the first.”