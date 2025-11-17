Getty
Nigeria head coach accuses DR Congo staff of 'doing voodoo' during fiery penalty shootout that ended Super Eagles' World Cup hopes
Congo prevail in epic penalty shootout
Congo ultimately won their shootout with Nigeria 4-3, allowing them to progress to the intercontinental play-offs. The Super Eagles are being left to reflect on what could have been, having also missed out on qualification for the 2022 World Cup.
Chelle had been hoping to guide them back to the grandest of stages, but suffered heartache in a battle of wills from 12 yards. The Frenchman is, however, not convinced that he came unstuck in a fair contest. He has accused rivals of using witchcraft to help them over the line.
Nigeria boss accuses rivals of witchcraft
Tensions escalated on both benches as Nigeria and Congo worked through their penalties. When Chancel Mbemba converted the winning spot-kick, Chelle rushed towards his opposing coaches. He attempted to confront a rival that had supposedly been insulting towards him.
Sebastien Desabre, the French coach of the Democratic Republic of Congo, stepped in to restrain his fellow countryman. Former Valenciennes and Lens boss Chelle was still wound up when speaking to reporters at the end of a chaotic shootout.
He told ESPN: “Throughout the entire penalty shootout, the guy from DR Congo was doing voodoo. Every time, every time, every time... That's why I was a little nervous against him.” Pressed further on what had gone on, Chelle mimed a swinging motion with his right arm and added: “Something like that... I don't know if it was water or something.”
Will Chelle by sacked? Nigeria coach responds to criticism
Chelle was appointed as Nigeria’s national team coach in January 2025. He has failed to lead them to another major tournament. Instead, DR Congo head into the play-offs, where they will be joined by New Caledonia, Bolivia, an Asian nation, and two from the CONCACAF zone - with two qualification spots up for grabs. DR Congo are looking to reach the World Cup for the first time since 1974, when the country was called Zaire.
It is a case of back to the drawing board for Nigeria, with captain William Troost-Ekong claiming that they can build towards a brighter future. He said: ‘We are devastated. I am proud of the boys, they gave everything, not just today, but over the past 10 months. There are plenty of positives to take away. The future of this team is promising… but today is a very difficult day.”
Obvious questions have been asked of whether Chelle remains the right option to take the Super Eagles forward. He is, however, adamant that he is the best man for the job. Responding to inevitable sack speculation, he said: “I think you'd have to talk to the NFF and the commissioner because, actually, I did well. I worked and I will work. I tried to be at my best. We gave our best. The players, the coaching officials and everyone. So, if anything happens, I won't be the first.”
Osimhen injured? Nigeria's cause hampered by knock
Nigeria’s cause against Congo was hampered by the early withdrawal of talismanic striker Victor Osimhen. The Galatasaray frontman is often looked to for moments of inspiration when leading the line for the Super Eagles.
He has 31 international goals to his name through 43 appearances, but will not be gracing the 2026 World Cup. The prolific 26-year-old had to be taken off at half-time against Congolese opposition. It is reported that he was nursing a hamstring injury that left him in no fit position to continue.
