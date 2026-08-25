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Gianluca Minchiotti

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Nicola Berti: "I can't stand AC Milan... I didn't watch Juventus, all the better"

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The former Inter midfielder: "Inter's transfer market business so far has been magnificent"

Nicola Berti, former Inter midfielder, spoke to the Gazzetta dello Sport from the Caribbean, where he is on holiday: "Inter-Monza? I was settled in from 12.30 with my son and some friends. I’m very sorry I wasn’t there, but I had a few things to sort out and I’ll only return to Italy on the 30th. But when we get together here, we’ve built a great tradition: every time Inter score, we all dive into the pool. Luckily, I managed four lovely dips in the water…".


On Inter’s transfer business: "How do I rate it? Magnificent! Now we just have to hope nobody leaves. Not even Luis Henrique, whom I’d keep for life because we’ll need him during the season. Stankovic? If he can cope with a year of waiting, of apprenticeship, I’d keep him in the squad too. Someone who comes through Inter’s youth sector, who has b., coached by Chivu in the Primavera. He’s protected, and obviously I mean that in a good way. And he’s very strong: little by little he’ll be able to carve out his own space".

  • On AC Milan and Juventus

    On AC Milan and Juventus: "AC Milan get a bit on my t*ts, but they're an interesting team. Especially when Rabiot and... that top player, the Ballon d'Or winner... yes, Modric, came on. As for Frosinone-Juventus, I lost the signal. I wonder why: I didn't watch it, but it was probably better that way. Only winning 1-0 against Frosinone, while also risking being pegged back, seems a bit too little to me".

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