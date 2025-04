This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Nico Williams' eye-watering wage demands revealed as Arsenal & Chelsea face potential transfer stumbling block N. Williams Athletic Club Arsenal Transfers Chelsea LaLiga Premier League Arsenal and Chelsea learn Nico Williams' eye-watering wage demand as the Premier League giants face a potential transfer stumbling block. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Williams' massive wage demand revealed

Chelsea and Arsenal are keen on signing the winger

Athletic Club will face Man Utd on Thursday Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱