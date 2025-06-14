This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Nico Williams sends out message to Lamine Yamal and Barcelona team-mates as Spain star eyes summer move to Hansi Flick's side N. Williams L. Yamal Barcelona Athletic Club LaLiga Transfers Nico Williams has already signalled his intentions of leaving Athletic Club and joining his Spanish team-mates at Barcelona in private conversations. Barca reignite pursuit of Nico Williams

Has already told his Spanish team-mates at Barca that he wants to join

Athletic Club want to renew winger's contract