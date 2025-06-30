This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Nico Williams was open to joining Real Madrid instead of Barcelona as winger's flirtation with Clasico rivals sparked La Liga champions into action to sign Athletic Club star N. Williams Barcelona Real Madrid Athletic Club LaLiga Transfers Nico Williams warned Barcelona he would join Real Madrid if they didn’t act, forcing the Spanish champions to race for the winger’s signature. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Winger told team-mates about Madrid option

Barca reactivated deal after internal doubts

€62m release clause triggered fast response Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱