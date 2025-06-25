This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport Nico Williams labelled 'a gem and a bargain' at €58m as ex-Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo admits he 'wishes' he was as fast as Athletic Club star N. Williams Athletic Club Real Madrid Barcelona LaLiga Former Barcelona and Real Madrid star Luis Figo has admitted that Nico Williams is "a gem and a bargain", wishing that he was as fast as the Spaniard. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Figo full of praise for Nico Williams

Labelled the Spaniard 'a gem and a bargain'

Ballon d'Or winner wishes he had star's speed Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱