This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Getty Images Sport NFL receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba gifts Seahawks jersey to Real Madrid superstar Kylian Mbappe during his Madrid visit LaLiga Real Madrid K. Mbappe Vinicius Junior The NFL star met many Real Madrid superstars including Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo and several others during his trip to Madrid Smith-Njigba presents signed Seahawks jerseys to Real Madrid players

NFL receiver's European trip coincides with Champions League action

Encounter highlights the connections between NFL and global soccer stars Article continues below Next Match Copa del Rey RSO RMA Match preview