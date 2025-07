Neymar splashes $1.8 MILLION on iconic Batmobile from Christopher Nolan movie trilogy complete with V8 engine & flamethrower - but Santos star won't be allowed to drive it Neymar Santos FC Showbiz Cars Brazil Serie A

Neymar has splashed out €1.8 million on the iconic Batmobile used in the Christopher Nolan trilogy of movies, but he will never be able to drive it.