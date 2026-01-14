AFP
Neymar reveals Lionel Messi could PLAY at Kings League World Cup after receiving request from ex-Barcelona & PSG team-mate
The Kings League explained
The Kings League is a competition founded by ex-Barcelona defender Gerard Pique, and features seven-a-side teams competing against each other, with several of them chaired by global superstars such as Neymar himself, Sergio Aguero, and Robert Lewandowski. The rules are not the same as association football; instead, in the Kings League, the ball is dropped from a cage, with two players from each team on the pitch, and there are gameplay elements that resemble video game power-ups, such as a 'double goal' card as well as 'reverse penalties', where teams are rewarded for missing spot-kicks, and 'president's penalty', which allows the stars on the sidelines to step onto the pitch and take aim from 12 yards.
Could Messi get involved?
Speaking on a podcast appearance in Brazil, Neymar said that Messi has expressed an interest in watching the 2026 Kings League World Cup Nations, which is now in the knockout stages, and he also hinted at the prospect of the Argentine playing. Neymar said Messi is considering the possibility of playing "in the semi-finals or the final".
He added on being contacted by his former Barca and Paris Saint-Germain team-mate: "He wrote to me and asked if he could come. I told him I’d check if the booth was full. Messi might come."
Pique has previously spoken about extending an invite to Messi, telling reporters: "We’re trying to attract all the great legends from the world of traditional football. And Messi is the greatest of them all. Right now, he’s still an active player, playing for Inter Miami. But when he retires, we might have the chance to invite him."
Aguero has echoed Pique's sentiments, adding: “We haven't spoken about it. I think it's a little complicated at the moment with the schedule, but I hope one day he can play for us. Many stars have played and more want to come. We've seen Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], Ronaldinho, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Andriy] Shevchenko and [Iker] Casillas play for some of the other teams.
"There are a lot of players keen [to represent Kunisports], but obviously, with the timing and the distances involved, it's not been possible for a lot of them, but there are many ex-players interested in playing. It's just a case of finding the dates."
Messi's current ambitions
Messi is currently focused on the prospect of playing at the 2026 World Cup in North America, but has not yet confirmed whether he will again represent Argentina on the global stage, as they attempt to retain the trophy they won in Qatar in 2022.
The Inter Miami superstar told reporters in November: "Obviously, I have so much desire and excitement to be there, it is obvious, but I want to go there feeling good about myself, so that I can contribute and be important. I think it’s a bit about being physically fit and making sure I can perform at my highest level."
Asked about the possibility of playing World Cup matches in Miami, Messi added: "[The World Cup] is always special, the best, playing with the national team, in official competitions and more so in a World Cup. With everything it means and I think it’s going to be a special World Cup. Because being in the United States, I think that on an organisational level, beyond the fact that there is a very long trip and if I have to go play in Canada or Mexico, different games, the trips will be very long and I think that on an organisational level, it will be something extraordinary. But well, as I’m telling you, it would be wonderful to be able to be in another World Cup and defend the last world title that we were lucky enough to win… and to be able to participate in another one."
What comes next?
At the 2026 World Cup, Argentina will face Algeria, Austria, and Jordan in the group stages. First, though, they will face European champions Spain in the Finalissima.
