Neymar responds to Corinthians transfer talk after being invited to join Brazilian side by Memphis Depay

Getty Images SportPeter McVitieNeymar responds to Corinthians transfer talk after being invited to join Brazilian side by Memphis DepayNeymarCorinthiansTransfersSantos FCPaulista A1Neymar has suggested he has no interest in joining Brazilian side Corinthians despite being urged to make the move by Memphis Depay.Article continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowArticle continues belowNeymar linked with Brazil returnDepay wants him to join him at CorinthiansForward spoke of his love of SantosFollow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱