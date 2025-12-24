'Even the impossible' - Neymar makes Brazil 'promise' ahead of 2026 World Cup and sends selection message to boss Carlo Ancelotti

The Brazil icon had a mixed experience back in his homeland as he continued to struggle with injuries during the past year at Santos. Yet, the Brazil star ended the most recent campaign on a high as he scored four goals in the last three games of the season and helped Santos to escape the relegation zone and finish 12th in the Brazilian Serie A.

With Neymar's current Santos contract expiring at the end of December, there has been speculation over his future at his boyhood team, though ESPN had earlier claimed that the 33-year-old has always prioritised staying at Santos and is set to continue at the club at least until the 2026 World Cup next summer. Various clubs have been linked with a move for Neymar, including Lionel Messi's Inter Miami, but he and Santos are now in "advanced talks" to extend his contract and he will sign an initial six-month contract extension.

Santos president Marcelo Teixeira, though, remains upbeat that Neymar will sign a new contract soon, as he told ESPN: "Neymar's project is a project for next year's World Cup. The conversation has always been this. He could go anywhere and wanted to come to Santos, his home. Maybe we imagined taking advantage of it more in the first half of the year and we couldn't, but it's nobody's fault. He ends the season in a better way, he was decisive. Neymar's participation continues to be important, off the field and on it. The dialogue remains. We are evaluating the numbers and extending these values. I have a positive expectation that we will reach a common denominator for his permanence."