Neymar Al-Hilal 2023Getty
James Hunsley

Neymar's on the comeback trail! Al-Hilal & Brazil superstar shows off impressive flexibility in gym as he steps up recovery from ACL surgery with Copa America looming on horizon

NeymarAl HilalBrazilSaudi Pro LeagueCopa America

Al-Hilal and Brazil forward Neymar posted an update on his recovery from ACL surgery, as he nears a return to full fitness.

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Neymar suffered ACL tear in October
  • Continues to get back to full fitness
  • Forward steps up recovery in latest Instagram post

Editors' Picks