Soham Mukherjee
Neymar is back on the grass! Brazil superstar looking sharp during Al-Hilal agility drills as he steps up recovery from ACL surgery
Neymar looked sharp during Al-Hilal agility drills as he began training on grass to step up his recovery from ACL surgery.
Neymar damaged his knee ligaments
Has been out of action since October 2023
Gradually upping his fitness game as part of his recovery