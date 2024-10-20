Neymar Al HilalGetty Images
Harry Sherlock

Neymar's Al Hilal risked forfeiting match due to unusual kit rule with Brazilian set to make long-awaited return from injury

NeymarAl HilalSaudi Pro League

Al-Hilal risked forfeiting their clash with Al-Feiha on Friday due to a bizarre kit rule.

  • Al-Hilal could have lost without kicking a ball
  • Neymar set to make comeback
  • Could play in AFC Champions League
