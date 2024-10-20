Neymar's Al Hilal risked forfeiting match due to unusual kit rule with Brazilian set to make long-awaited return from injury

Getty ImagesHarry SherlockNeymar's Al Hilal risked forfeiting match due to unusual kit rule with Brazilian set to make long-awaited return from injuryNeymarAl HilalSaudi Pro LeagueAl-Hilal risked forfeiting their clash with Al-Feiha on Friday due to a bizarre kit rule.Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Al-Hilal could have lost without kicking a ball Neymar set to make comeback Could play in AFC Champions League Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱 Article continues below