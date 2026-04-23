According to Bild, Franck Ribéry is set to join the German record champions. The Frenchman is reportedly in line to become assistant manager of the club’s reserve team, making him Dante’s future No. 2.
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Next spectacular comeback: Is another club legend set to return to FC Bayern?
Sky Sport reports that the Brazilian centre-back has already signed for Bayern and will take charge of the club’s U23 team next summer, succeeding Holger Seitz.
Seitz has overseen the second team since 2020, with a brief hiatus, and guided the reserves to the Regionalliga title in 2018/19. He is relinquishing his coaching duties as part of the comprehensive restructuring under new campus director Michael Wiesinger, though he may remain at the club in a different role.
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Ribery spent twelve years at Bayern Munich
Ribery is keen to return to Säbener Straße, though the details—including whether a comeback will happen and what role the 43-year-old would assume—remain unclear.
Ribery, who played for Bayern between 2007 and 2019 and became a crowd favourite in Munich, ended his playing career in 2022 with US Salernitana, now in the third division. The Frenchman then worked as a technical coach for the Italian side until March 2024, so he already has experience in coaching.
As early as 2025, he told Bild, “I successfully completed the UEFA A coaching licence last year.” Last autumn, he began the Pro licence course, which will qualify him to coach professional sides.