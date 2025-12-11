The next Scott McTominay? Jose Mourinho reveals what he told Scotland star as former Manchester United pair reunite in Benfica's victory over Napoli

Mourinho was reunited with McTominay when seeing Benfica take on Napoli in elite European competition. They exchanged words afterwards, with the ‘Special One’ revealing that he was also handed a special gift.

At his press conference, Mourinho told reporters when asked about the accessories that he had with him: “The bag is mine. It’s McTominay’s shirt. I gave him his debut. I benched Pogba and let him play. The least he could do was give me the shirt!”

Mourinho went on to say of his chat with McTominay, which saw the Scot lauded for all that he has achieved since stepping out of a fabled youth system in Manchester: “I told him that the kids I put in today in the final minutes are my 'Next McTominay'. I've given many of them their debuts at Roma too. [Jose] Neto is 17, and I had to be the first to play him because he'll make history, trust me.”

While Mourinho was feeling upbeat after seeing goals from Richard Rios and Leandro Barreiro earn Benfica an impressive 2-0 victory over Napoli, he added on McTominay’s mood: “He was sad because he lost. That’s Scott, that’s the nature of winning players. He chatted with me for five minutes, but he lost, and he was sad.

“But he’s very happy in Naples. Winning the award for best foreign player is absolutely fantastic, it qualifies Scotland for the World Cup after so many years. He’s having a really, really good time. He gave Manchester United a real boost, and there’s a connection with him. When he’s 70, he’ll still remember me.”

Looking for smarter football bets? Get expert previews, data-driven predictions & winning insights with GOAL Tips on Telegram. Join our growing community now!