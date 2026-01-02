His team had also been booed off the pitch after Tuesday's 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth - which left the Blues fifth in the Premier League table, some 15 points behind leaders Arsenal after a run of just one win in seven games.

The question now, of course, is who will Chelsea hire to replace Maresca at the helm? Many coaches would doubtless jump at the chance to work for such a big club - and with one of the most exciting young squads in world football. However, others might well be put off by rumours that Maresca was unhappy with alleged interference in his team selections.

With all of that in mind, GOAL runs through all of the leading candidates below...