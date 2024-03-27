Diletta Leotta Loris KariusGetty
'Newcastle is very inconvenient' - Loris Karius' fiancee Diletta Leotta asks ex-Liverpool goalkeeper to leave St James' Park and seal Serie A transfer to be with her and their seven-month-old daughter

Loris Karius' fiancee Diletta Leotta has implored the goalkeeper to leave "inconvenient" Newcastle and find a club in Italy.

  • Karius' fiancee hopes for Serie A move
  • Leotta lives in Milan with young daughter
  • Keeper's club contract expires in summer

