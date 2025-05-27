Arnaud KalimuendoAFP
Parshva Shah

Newcastle poised to seal €30m Arnaud Kalimuendo transfer as Rennes give star striker permission to speak with other clubs

A. Kalimuendo-MuingaNewcastleRennesBayer LeverkusenPremier LeagueLigue 1Transfers

Arnaud Kalimuendo had a terrific individual season for Rennes in Ligue 1, scoring plenty of goals and catching the attention of a Premier League giant

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below

Article continues below
  • Kalimuendo given permission to negotiate with other clubs
  • Summer exit on the cards for in-form striker
  • Newcastle have been linked with the Rennes star
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱