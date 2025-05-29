Newcastle in pole position to land Matteo Guendouzi! Ex-Arsenal midfielder targeted for Premier League return in potential €40m deal
Newcastle are leading the race to sign Lazio midfielder Matteo Guendouzi, with the Premier League side reportedly preparing a €40 million bid.
- Matteo Guendouzi could be sold by Lazio this summer
- Newcastle Utd considering him as a replacement for Sandro Tonali
- The 26-year-old is under contract until 2028