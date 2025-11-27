AFP
Newcastle set to launch complaint over treatment of fans during Champions League clash with Marseille
Newcastle to complain to UEFA
In a statement on the club's website, Newcastle said they will lodge a complaint with UEFA, Marseille, and French police off the back of the "unacceptable" fan treatment. The Toon added that many supporters were "visibly distressed" by how they were looked after when the game drew to a close.
The post reads: "We will be formally raising our concerns with UEFA, Olympique de Marseille and French police in relation to the unacceptable treatment of our supporters by police at Stade Vélodrome following Tuesday's UEFA Champions League fixture. Following the final whistle, our supporters were required to remain in the stadium for a period of up to one hour on the instruction of local authorities to ensure their safety when leaving the stadium.
"Plans were in place to move 500 supporters at a time, with a police escort to the Metro station for onward travel to Place de la Joliette. Our supporters were in good spirits despite the disappointing result and waited patiently and without incident during the holdback period. The post-match operation was observed at close quarters by our stewards and senior staff.
"Once the first group of supporters was released, the police began using unnecessary and disproportionate force to stop the remainder of our fans from moving any further. This was actioned through a combination of pepper spray, batons, and shields, with numerous supporters being indiscriminately assaulted by the police. Many supporters were visibly distressed, particularly in the upper concourse area of the away sector, where crushing became apparent."
Newcastle call for investigation
Newcastle have also called for an investigation into this matter to ensure "lessons are learned" and this behaviour is not repeated. The Magpies added that there was a lot of "frustration and anger" amongst the club's staff for how this was handled.
The post adds: "Our staff immediately addressed the matter with the police, however this had limited impact on their excessive tactics. Fans leaving the stadium rightly shared their distress, frustration and anger with our staff, and we have subsequently received deeply concerning witness reports from supporters who were in attendance. Supporter safety and welfare should always be of paramount importance, and we strongly condemn the treatment of our supporters by the police during this incident.
"We will be calling on UEFA, Olympique de Marseille and local authorities to formally investigate this matter to ensure lessons are learned and this behaviour is not repeated. We are continuing to liaise with the United Kingdom Football Policing Unit (UKFPU) as we gather evidence on behalf of our supporters."
Newcastle fans angry about treatment
Newcastle season ticket holder, Liam Phillips, vowed never to return to Marseille after what he witnessed on Tuesday. He added that the locals were "very friendly" but the police "whacked people indiscriminately".
"To be cooped up from 4pm - and I didn't get back to my hotel until nearly 2am - that's almost 10 hours to watch 90 minutes of football," he told BBC Sport. "It just felt inhumane and felt to me like we were being treated like criminals when actually the vast majority if not everybody were just there to watch their team. There was no aggro. It was all good-natured. We just wanted to watch a game of football. There was no need for it."
Newcastle need fans' help
Ahead of Newcastle's trip to Everton in the Premier League this weekend, the club called on supporters to provide any information they had on the unsavoury scenes in Marseille this week.
The club finished by saying: "We would like to hear from supporters affected by this incident as we collate as much supporting information as possible. This will also be shared with UEFA, UKFPU and the Football Supporters Europe organisation. Supporters who wish to share their witness report should email supporter.services@nufc.co.uk."
