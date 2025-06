This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Newcastle confirm first transfer of the summer in blow for Barcelona and Real Madrid as young Spanish winger signs deal at St James' Park
Newcastle United have completed the signing of Antonio Cordero on a free transfer from Malaga.

Beat Barcelona & Real Madrid to the winger

Will join the club from July 1