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Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Sevilla FC - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Alvino Hanafi

Newcastle United and Aston Villa plotting January moves for Bayer Leverkusen star Christian Kofane

Transfers
C. Kofane
Aston Villa
Newcastle United
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga
Premier League

Newcastle United and Aston Villa are reportedly planning to reignite their pursuit of Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane in January. Both Premier League clubs failed to land the 20-year-old before the deadline but remain keen on securing his signature.

  • Targeting a January breakthrough

    According to Football Insider, Newcastle United and Aston Villa are keeping close tabs on Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane with a view to launching fresh moves in January. Although both Premier League clubs were heavily linked with the 20-year-old in recent days, they were ultimately unable to finalise a transfer before the window slammed shut. Sources indicate that Kofane remains a primary target at St James' Park and Villa Park, where decision-makers hope to secure his signature when the winter market opens.

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  • Christian KofaneGetty

    A rising star with massive upside

    Recruitment departments view the Cameroon international as a profile carrying immense potential for future development. Kofane enjoyed a productive campaign last term by netting seven goals and providing six assists across all competitions, while already adding two goals from his opening two appearances of the 2026-27 season. Widely acknowledged as one of the Bundesliga's brightest young talents, his stock is expected to skyrocket if he maintains his current trajectory.

  • Fitting Newcastle's evolving recruitment model

    Kofane's profile aligns seamlessly with Newcastle's strategic shift in the transfer market following a summer of major squad restructuring. With established stars like Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, and Bruno Guimaraes having departed, the Magpies have pivoted toward recruiting high-ceiling youngsters like Sean Steur and Amar Dedic. As a full international who already plays an integral role in Leverkusen's sporting project, Kofane ticks every single box for the club's new vision.

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  • imago-sport-1080629324.jpgSven Simon

    Laying foundations for long-term ambitions

    Beyond short-term squad additions, Newcastle are concurrently pushing forward with infrastructure projects designed to cement their elite status. The club recently agreed a monumental £190 million deal to construct a state-of-the-art training facility on the Woolsington Hall Estate, targeted for completion ahead of the 2029-30 season. Former Everton CEO Keith Wyness noted that upgrading their facilities marks a major statement of intent from PIF, which should ultimately aid future player retention.