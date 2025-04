Newcastle making plans for Alexander Isak's departure?! Magpies linked with summer swoop to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic but face rival interest from Man Utd and Spurs Newcastle D. Vlahovic Transfers Juventus Tottenham Manchester United A. Isak

Newcastle are considering a summer move for Dusan Vlahovic, according to a report in Italy, amid speculation over Alexander Isak's future.