Sky reports that FC Porto have shown concrete interest in signing the 37-year-old Polish striker. Although no negotiations have taken place, and no agreement has been reached, the Portuguese giants are still in the race to secure Lewandowski's services.
Translated by
New suitor for Barcelona striker: Could a shock transfer be in the works for Robert Lewandowski?
The striker's contract with Barça expires at the end of the season, when he will be available on a free transfer. Neither the club nor Lewandowski has completely ruled out an additional year, yet signs of an imminent departure have grown in recent weeks.
Several suitors are monitoring the situation, including Serie A heavyweights Juventus Turin and AC Milan, who are reportedly among the favourites, as well as clubs from the US MLS and Saudi Arabia.
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Lewandowski intends to take additional time before deciding on his future.
The striker has repeatedly declined to discuss his future, insisting he has yet to make a decision. "I will wait for the options to come in and then choose what's best for me and my family," he told reporters during FC Barcelona's title celebrations.
Speaking later to Polish TV channel Eleven Sports, the 37-year-old was slightly more specific, admitting he could even contemplate a move to a "smaller league" down the road. "I'm almost 38, but I feel good and I'm considering it," he stated.
Under Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick, Lewandowski has remained a regular starter, though he has occasionally begun games on the bench. His record of 18 goals and four assists across 43 appearances and 2,200 minutes is still impressive.