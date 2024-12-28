This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

GOAL/Getty New Spanish FA president sparks controversy days after being elected by declaring he is at the 'complete disposal' of Real Madrid chief Florentino Perez LaLiga Real Madrid Spain New Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) president Rafael Louzan has already sparked controversy just days after his appointment. Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Article continues below Louzan in trouble less than 10 days after becoming RFEF president

Professed his admiration for Perez

Will remain Spanish football president until 2028 Follow GOAL on WhatsApp! 🟢📱